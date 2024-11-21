The new ads pay homage to the company’s iconic 1995 Holidays Are Coming advertisement, which used real actors and sets and showed trucks in a convoy making their way across the wintery landscape.

For its 2024 campaign, Forbes reported that three AI studios (Secret Level, Silverside AI and Wild Card) worked to create scenes for the ads.

The studios were said to have used the generative AI models Leonardo, Luma and Runway, with a new model, Kling, brought in near the end of production.

for reference here is the 1995 Coca Cola Ad



this actually has a narrative (the trucks have lights and bring lights / holiday cheer to wherever they go) and is visually interesting to watch. it not just a mushy looking screensaverhttps://t.co/hyv4uEwHb9 — George Crudo (@GeorgeCrudo) November 16, 2024

While a small number of people online have praised Coca-Cola’s innovation and creativity, most of the feedback claimed the campaign was anything but magic.

“Who else finds this very disturbing,” an X/Twitter user remarked.

“Hilarious coming from the company which once used the slogan you can’t beat the real thing,” one commenter wrote.

Others branded the ads “dangerous”, “scary” and “dystopian”, with much of the criticism aimed at the fact human actors were being replaced by AI-likeness.

The company I work for, Silverside AI, just created an ad for @CocaCola (yes THE Coca-Cola)!! We were asked to bring the classic Coca Cola Holidays are Coming ad back through the use of AI. Check it out: pic.twitter.com/A1esNvqozW — Chris Barber (@code_rgb) November 15, 2024

In a statement to NBC News, Coca-Cola defended the campaign.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson said the company was “always exploring new ways to connect with consumers and experiment with different approaches”.

The spokesperson went on to say the company would “always remain dedicated to creating the highest level of work at the intersection of human creativity and technology”.

Coca-Cola is no stranger to experimenting with AI technology, having previously collaborated with OpenAI for a series of AI-generated ads in 2023.

Titled “Masterpiece”, the ads showed paintings and sculptures in an art museum come to life and pass around a bottle of Coca-Cola.

NBC also reported that the company has commissioned its own global head of generative AI.

In June of this year, toy company Toys “R” Us called their AI-generated advertisement “successful” despite major criticism.

The ad showed a young Charles Lazarus, the late founder of Toys “R” Us, in his family’s bicycle shop alongside the brand mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe.