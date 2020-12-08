Coast presenter Sam Wallace proposes to partner Sarah Bowman live on air

Sam Wallace has given his partner the surprise of a lifetime - pulling off an elaborate ruse and popping the question live on-air this morning.

The Coast Breakfast radio presenter joined co-hosts Jason Reeves and Toni Street, who planned to renew their vows on-air after 10 years with their respective partners.

But the entire event was actually a decoy for Wallace to propose to his longtime partner Sarah Bowman.

Wallace stopped the ceremony when celebrant Kay Gregory asked if there were any objections, and shocked listeners by revealing the event was actually happening for a "very different reason".

"It's a celebration for another day," he said.

Wallace then approached a shocked Bowman with a microphone, confessing the reasons behind his proposal, including wanting to give her the same last name as their children.

"I'm not doing this because you are the most incredible mum, because you are, that's not the reason I'm doing this," he said.

"The reason I'm doing this is because I can't imagine my life without you in it," he told her.

Co-host Reeves then handed Wallace the diamond ring which Bowman slid on her finger after accepting Wallace's proposal.

A stunned Bowman said she had no idea the proposal was happening and was overcome with emotion.

Adding to the nerves, Wallace was terrified that heavily pregnant Bowman was going to collapse after feeling unwell and looking pale in the lead up to the ceremony.

Thankfully she remained on her feet, declaring to Wallace: "Absolutely, of course I will!"

"I had no idea," she told Street after the proposal happened.

"I don't even know what to say!"

Their son Brando gave their parents' engagement a nod of approval when Street asked him if it was a good idea.

"It was a giant mixed bag of emotions and doing it live on radio certainly adds to the pressure," Wallace said yesterday ahead of the proposal.

"It seems like an odd thing to do, to share such a personal moment on air. But I think what people don't realise is this is my life, everything I do I share on the radio.

"I share my life with Coast listeners and it would be remiss not to include them in this gigantic part of my life. In my mind everyone endeavours to make their proposal unique and special. And this will certainly be a way to remember it into the future."

It adds to an exciting 2020 for Wallace, after he revealed in August he and Bowman are expecting twins girls.

Sam Wallace and his partner Sarah Bowman, with their son Brando. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Wallace spoke to the Herald in August about the moment he found out he was soon to be the father of twins.

"We were trying for a second baby and we went to the scan, and the lady asks, 'has there been anything different about this pregnancy?'"

"And my partner Sarah said, 'yeah, I'm feeling twice as sick as last time'."

The technician conducting the scan had big news to share with the couple. The reason Bowman was feeling so nauseous was that she was expecting identical twins.

"We just about fell out of our chairs and I had to go for a walk," Wallace told the Herald at the time.

By the time the twins arrive early next year, the parents will be caring for three children under 3.

Wallace and Bowman's twins are due in early February.