Clue may reveal what killed actress Alicia Witt's parents Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75

Alicia Witt's parents were mysteriously found dead on Monday.

Authorities suspect that the elderly parents of actress Alicia Witt may have died of hypothermia given one of the victims was found wearing a coat.

Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, were discovered unresponsive on Monday, after their 46-year-old daughter asked a relative to perform a welfare check on them because she was unable to reach them.

Neighbours told Boston 25 that the Cybil star's parents were older and dealing with medical issues.

"He had cancer she was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. She was a frail little thing, a good wind would blow her away," a neighbour said.

Worcester Fire Acting Deputy Chief Adam Roche told the website officials had "ruled out Carbon monoxide" poisoning.

Bostin 25 reported that authorities suspect hypothermia and that one of the victims was found wearing a coat.

Neighbours say they did not hear about any heating issues at the home and two neighbours said they saw an oil truck recently making a delivery.

They said Witt was very close to her parents.

In a statement, Witt, 46, said: "I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable.

"I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss."

An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death.

Police said there were reports that the couple had been experiencing "furnace problems" and were using a space heater, according to the Telegram and Gazette.

Alicia Witt in The Walking Dead.

And a neighbour told the outlet that Witt's parents had been ill for "some time".

Robert and Diane had lived in Worcester for decades.

Robert was a former science and photography teacher, while Diane was a former junior high reading teacher.

She has a younger brother called Ian, who was born in 1978.

cameo by MY MOM AND DAD! did you spot them?? #ChristmasonHoneysuckleLane pic.twitter.com/LfcG5vxttX — alicia witt (@aliciawitty) November 25, 2018

Diane Witt gained celebrity in her own right in the 1980s when her hair, which was more than three-metres long, earned her a spot in the Guiness Book of World Records.

Witt rose to prominence as a child actor where she starred in Twin Peaks and Dune.