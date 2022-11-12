Christina Applegate may have played her final screen role. Photo / Supplied

Christina Applegate says her role in Netflix hit Dead To Me could be her last amid her ongoing struggle with multiple sclerosis.

The 50-year-old actor told Variety her role on the show as Jen Harding has been "a gift".

"Jen Harding is the one, who, who knows, [will] quite possibly [be] the last one I'll play," she said.

"With my disease, I don't know how capable I am. But this was a gift. This was a gift to me."

Applegate was diagnosed with MS last year.

Netflix initially halted filming on Dead To Me so its star could come to terms with her diagnosis and find treatment.

Applegate then committed herself to filming the third season of the show despite many challenges. She said the rest of the cast and crew were "so loving" during the experience.

"If I called them in the morning, and was like, 'Guys, I can't get down the stairs,' they were like, 'okay! We won't do today. We'll do other stuff,'" she said.

Applegate says the cast and crew of Dead To Me have been "so loving" while filming its third season. Photo / Supplied

Applegate, who first shot to fame as Kelly Bundy in Married... With Children in the 1980s, is due to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week. She has said the ceremony will be her public debut "as a disabled person".

Applegate previously told the New York Times she can no longer walk without a cane.

She told Variety that while acting may not necessarily be in her future, she is open to other work in the industry.

"I'd like to develop stuff; I'd like to produce stuff. I've got a lot of ideas in my mind, and I just need to get them executed," she said.