Chrissy Teigen returns to social media following pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen revealed that she and husband John Legend tragically lost their baby son last month.

Chrissy Teigen has taken a break from social media since revealing that she and husband John Legend lost their baby last month.

But Teigen might be ready to return after posting an Instagram comment over the weekend, writes the Daily Mail.

The model, 34, commented on Betches Media's account that she was grateful to have something to laugh about.

A tweet from Kara Morehart seemed to bring a smile back to Teigen's face. The tweet read "Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I'm excited I'll be wearing a mask so I don't have to hear 'mustache too?' "

Teigen commented: "Finally, a giggle. Thank you."

Her comment sparked dozens of replies from her fans.

"We love you so much, Chrissy," one wrote, while others said they would be keeping her family in their prayers.

Teigen shared the sad news that her baby had passed away in a heartbreaking post on September 30.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she wrote.

The star shared that she and John Legend called their baby son Jack, although they'd previously waited until she'd given birth to name their other children Luna and Miles.

"To our Jack — I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she wrote.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Where to get help:

• For support for bereaved parents visit sands.org.nz

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389