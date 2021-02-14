Chrissy Teigen blames allergic reaction to orange for massively swollen lips

Chrissy Teigen blames an orange for her majorly swollen lips. Photo / Instagram

Chrissy Teigen has taken to social media to show off her swollen lips, which are not a result of cosmetic surgery.

"I didn't get lip fillers," she told fans on her Instagram Stories on Sunday before rumours could spread.

The celebrity revealed she was actually having an allergic reaction to an orange she bit into.

"You're all just gonna think that I got lip fillers but I didn't get lip fillers between last night and now," she said.

The model said she had a reaction to an orange. Photo / Instagram

The 35-year-old wife of John Legend made a guess that she was reacting to an orange she had bitten into.

"I bit an orange to try to open it and I think there must have been like a pesticide or something on it," she said.

"Oh, it's like hard," she said.

"Look how bouncy it is!" she giggled while flicking her bottom lip.

In a later post, she said, "I feel like it's getting bigger."

Chrissy married her Grammy-award winning musician husband in 2013 and they have two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

The model's had a devastating miscarriage in September 2020, losing her third child at around 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

The star had told fans that she would never be pregnant again after experiencing the tragic loss.