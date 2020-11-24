Chrissy Teigen and John Legend defend their decision to share intimate photos after miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have given their first interview since losing their son, Jack. Photo / Supplied

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have defended their decision to post pictures from the hospital after they tragically lost their son Jack.

The Sports Illustrated model and the 'All of Me' hitmaker wanted to help others who had been through the same experiences by sharing photographs from their devastating pregnancy loss.

Chrissy said: "Every day is so different. When people ask how I'm doing, I say, 'I'm OK, today.' ... I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren't for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like."

"These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

John added: "When we did, it really meant so much to so many people.

"I'm just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it … One of the ways we could carry on Jack's memory was taking pictures of that moment. I was worried, like, I don't want to commemorate this pain … [but the photos are] something to remember him by."

And John - who has four-year-old daughter Luna and Miles, two, with Chrissy - thinks the "challenges" the couple have been through together only make them stronger.

Speaking to Good Morning America in a joint interview with Chrissy, John shared: "We've been through so many challenges together and they've made her stronger, and I know that doesn't always happen when people go through tragedy."

"But I feel like the challenges we face together have made us feel even more sure about who we are together as a couple, and who we are as a family."

Where to get help:

• For support for bereaved parents visit sands.org.nz

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389