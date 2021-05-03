Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky throw all-white party with a host of A-listers

Chris and Elsa dancing at their glam all-white bash. Photo / Supplied

The Hemsworths' Byron Bay mansion is the place to be.

Over the weekend, the fun-loving couple threw a glamorous white party with a star-studded guest list at their sprawling property in the beachside town.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky dressed to impress as they danced the night away with their pals, including none other than Matt Damon.

Pataky, 44, shared a video of herself and Hemsworth, 37, strutting their stuff as they danced by the pool at the lavish soiree, laughing along at Hemsworth's goofy retro moves.

Matt Damon joined in on the fun, pictured in the bottom right. Photo / Instagram

"With those dance moves how could I say no! #whiteparty," the actress wrote in the caption.

Pataky stunned in a chic flared pant suit and heels, with silver face jewels for a fun twist on the sophisticated look, while Hemsworth donned Elvis-style flared pants and a pair of reflective aviators.

Damon, who is in Australia to film Thor alongside Hemsworth, was spotted in a white hoodie and chinos in photos with the group.

Also in attendance was Luke Hemsworth's wife Samantha, Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, Damon's wife Luciana Barroso, TV personality Lauren Phillips, Chris' personal trainer Luke Zocchi, and Chris' stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton.

Providing the entertainment for the night was Melbourne folk band The Teskey Brothers.

"Fun white party with our best friends and so happy to have @theteskeybrothers with us!" Elsa wrote on Instagram with a series of happy snaps.

Liam echoed the sentiment with his own post from the night.

Back in March, the couple joined their A-list mates over for another themed bash, posting photos from a vibrant 80s party at Sydney's Crown held for Hemworth's personal assistant and childhood friend, Aaron Grist.

Damon was also present, along with Idris Elba.

Hemsworth, Elba and Damon all flaunted Adidas trackies and gold chains, while Pataky posed in pink spandex and a white crop top.

Nova radio star Kate Ritchie also made an appearance at the party, as well as TV presenter Lauren Phillips.

Hemsworth's latest Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder, has brought a host of blockbuster stars to our shores, including Damon, Elba, Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi – who has reportedly struck up a romance with The Voice coach Rita Ora while in Australia.

It began shooting in Sydney on January 26. Hemsworth and Pratt were photographed in costume as filming got under way in Centennial Park last month.

The set has recently moved to The Coast Golf and Recreation Club in Little Bay.