Cher wrote: “My mother had no idea, but the woman insisted so she replied, ‘Well, Lana Turner’s my favourite actress and her little girl’s called Cheryl. My mother’s name is Lynda, so how about Cherilyn?‘”

After seeing her birth certificate for the first time, the Believe hitmaker asked her mother: “Do you even know my real name, Mom?”

Cher and her mum Georgia Holt at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in November 2010. Photo / Jason Merritt

She told how her mum - who died in December 2022 aged 96 - snatched the document, looked at it and simply shrugged as she told her famous daughter: “I was only a teenager, and I was in a lot of pain. Give me a break.”

The Strong Enough hitmaker previously praised her mother for doing such a “good job” with their Christmas celebrations.

She told Britain’s OK! magazine: “We were really poor. But my mom always managed to do a good job. She saved her money and mostly that went into Christmas time for my sister and myself. You don’t have to have a lot of money to have a fun time at Christmas.”

And the Mermaids actress admitted she had always been a “wild child” looking for adventures, recalling how she persuaded a friend to run away from home with her when they were just 9.

She said: “When I was 9 years old, I decided was going to run away from school.

“I talked my friend into going on a journey, like going on an adventure, and we hopped on a freight train. I had no idea where it was going.

“l’d thrown my lunchbox away, which my mom was more angry about than anything else, and then we just rode this train until my friend started crying because it got dark.

“So I called my mom and she was like, ‘Cher! What? You’re where? What have you done? Oh my God'.

“I wasn’t running away, I was going to come home but just wanted to have the adventure. I was a wild child.”