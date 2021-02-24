Charlize Theron wants to star in a lesbian Die Hard reboot, endorses fan's pitch

Charlize Theron is keen to star in a lesbian reboot of Die Hard. Photo / Getty Images

Charlize Theron is keen to star in a reboot of the Die Hard franchise.

The Australian actress has shared her eagerness for a new version of the popular action movie after a fan suggested a reboot should centre on two lesbian characters.

"Lesbian Christmas rom coms are all well and good, but what REALLY want is a Die Hard where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife."

To the fan's surprise, the Hollywood actress replied and appeared to love the idea.

"Where do I sign," she wrote in a quote tweet.

And that's not all - in a new interview Theron doubled down on her enthusiasm for the project.

"I mean, it's a great idea," Theron told Vanity Fair. "That's why I replied on Twitter. Because I thought it was kind of brilliant.

"And the fact that it would be two women, I was like, 'Yeah sign me on'."

Where do I sign https://t.co/nO47Bj28CN — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 8, 2020

The Oscar-winning actress was so impressed by the fan's idea that she thought he should pitch the movie to Hollywood.

Die Hard has become an enduring Christmas classic since its release in 1988. Bruce Willis plays John McClane, an NYPD policeman attends a Christmas party hoping to reconcile things with his estranged wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia). Chaos ensues when the office tower is seized by a group of terrorists, and McClane must save the hostages himself.

The movie was followed by four sequels. A Good Day To Die Hard, the latest instalment, was released in 2013.

The Bombshell actress is no stranger to great action movie roles, making her a great choice for a version of Willis' character if it ever gets the green light.

She helmed the 2017 movie Atomic Blonde, playing an MI6 agent who investigates the murder of a colleague during the Cold War. George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road saw Theron play Imperator Furiosa, alongside Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky.