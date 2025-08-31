Charles Spencer paid tribute to his late sister Princess Diana on the 28th anniversary of her death. Photo / Getty Images
Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has paid tribute to his late sister.
The beloved princess was aged 36 when she died in a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, on August 31, 1997, which also killed her partner Dodi Fayed and the driver, Henri Paul.
And her 61-year-old brother took to Instagram on the 28th anniversary of her death and shared a photo of a bunch of white and pink flowers that he took to Diana’s burial site on an island in the middle of an oval lake at his Althorp Estate.
Charles captioned the photo: “Flowers we cut this morning from Althorp gardens for the island.