Channel 10 commended for Naidoc weather segment using traditional names for Australian cities

Channel 10 used traditional land names to mark Naidoc week during its weather bulletin. Photo / Twitter

Channel 10 used traditional land names to mark Naidoc week during its weather bulletin. Photo / Twitter

Channel 10 has marked the beginning of Naidoc (National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee) week in Australia by using traditional names for Australian capital cities in its weather bulletin.

The network has been praised for Sunday night's TV forecast, where weather presenter Amanda Jason used traditional names instead of colonial names.

The traditional names were also depicted on the nation's weather map on screen.

"Now the first Sunday of July is the first day of Naidoc week to acknowledge the traditional custodians of this land," Jason began.

"We acknowledge the traditional names of our capital cities for our national weather."

Aussies have taken to social media to commend the broadcaster for honouring the traditional custodians of the land, saying it should be done more often.

One user wrote, "Key moment in Australian representation", while another said, "Great and this is how we learn all the city First Nation names. Continue this past NAIDOC every day."

The weather Monday July 5 #NAIDOCWeek2021



My first job ( 1970 ) was at Channel 10 in Naarm so I was especially proud when tonight for the launch of #NAIDOCWeek the weather map acknowledged original place names Australia wide pic.twitter.com/rammAdUi7H — The Spin Doctor (@ColinCowell) July 4, 2021

NAIDOC week runs from the first Sunday in July, originating in 1938 as a day of mourning before transitioning into a week-long event in 1975.

Themes vary each year, with 2021 representing a 'Heal Country' theme.

"For generations we have been calling for stronger measures to recognise, protect, and maintain all aspects of our culture and heritage. We are still waiting for those robust protections," the NAIDOC website reads.

"This year's theme also seeks substantive institutional, structural, and collaborative reform – something generations of our Elders and communities have been advocating, marching and fighting for.

"Healing Country means finally resolving many of the outstanding injustices which impact on the lives of our people.

"It is about hearing and actioning the aspirations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples which are the culmination of generations of consultation and discussions among our nations on a range of issues and grievances."