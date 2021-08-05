Celeste Barber claps back over influencer's video demand

Anastasia Young posted a video of her doing an interpretative dance on the beach. Celeste Barber followed with her attempt. Photo / Instagram

By now most of us are familiar with Celeste Barber's Instagram account.

The Australian comedian has more than 8.2 million followers on Instagram where she shares #celestechallengeaccepted posts lampooning photos and videos shared by other celebrities and influencers.

But one influencer has taken umbrage to Celeste using her video without credit – prompting the Aussie Instagram star to issue a hilarious reply.

In her latest Instagram post Celeste takes on Portuguese model Anastasia Young, who posted a video to Instagram of her doing an interpretative dance on the beach holding a ball.

Celeste's version saw her attempt the same style of dance, albeit slightly less gracefully, while holding a toilet roll.

But while Celeste's followers praised her video as "one of your best", Anastasia commented calling out the comedian for using the video without her knowledge.

"I believe would be fair if you ask us before using this video (for the second time already)," Anastasia commented.

"Or at least to give a proper credit in the description. Please be a bit mindful about it and contact me ASAP."

But in response Celeste, who had tagged Anastasia in the video but not the caption, sarcastically wrote back: "Oh sh*t sorry. Can I please use this public video to post on this public platform?"

Others had little sympathy for the model, claiming Anastasia "should be happy more people saw your silly video".

"You posted it publicly, it is 2021, you should be aware that once it's on the internet it is kind of out of your control! If you can't take the heat get out of the kitchen sweetie," one person wrote.

Celeste clap backs to anti-vaxxer

Last week, the comedian had the perfect clapback to an anti-vaxxer who had criticised her for speaking in favour of the vaccine.

Celeste had posted a photo of herself on Instagram after getting her vaccine, alongside the caption: "Get it if you can and let's kick this in the d**k!"

In response an unnamed woman had an irate message for Celeste, firing back in a video that saw her hilariously mispronounce the comedian's name.

"You tell me why a fat slob like Celestie Barber should be able to post on their Instagram and encourage other people to get the shot when people are being maimed and are dying by this?" the woman screams.

In her signature style, Celeste then reshared the woman's page on her TikTok with her own take at the end, adding a video of her looking unimpressed and saying: "It's Celeste, you f***ing idiot."

She also posted a hilarious follow-up TikTok for anti-vaxxers and "people who sell felt hats at the market" who were "freaking out" over the Covid-19 vaccine.

"I just want you to know when I got my first Pfizer shot about a week ago, the nurse who gave it to me, she actually shows you the 5G before she puts it in the vial, which I think is really good. I don't think many people known that," Celeste deadpanned.

"And also I was very surprised, it blew my mind, at how small Bill Gates' DNA is, that it also fits in the vial as well as the 5G."