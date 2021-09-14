Celebrity Treasure Island: Broken bones, a good guy eliminated and Thanos strikes

Tegan walking back from her chat with Edna... just kidding. Photo / TVNZ

It's episode five and the celebs are getting hungry - so hungry Kimberly Crossman ate meat. Not a big chunky steak like the word meat leads you to believe but she gave up her vegetarian lifestyle for a ham and cheese toastie.

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Last night's episode showed drama in Team Repo as they lost the team face-off and had to pick a new captain. Lance Savali, not bothered in the slightest, stood back and watched the drama unfold as Edna Swart and Tegan Yorwarth battled it out.

Ah, ladies, don't you know to always watch your blind spot?

The two strong, staunch and maybe stubborn, women of team Repo fought about who would be a better captain but while Edna threw a tantrum because she wasn't automatically put in the role, Art Green saw a gap and took the win.

Joe Daymond said what we were all thinking, "they gave Thanos all the infinity stones". That's right, Art is clever, good-looking, athletic, and now captain of team Repo. He snapped his fingers and ended up in the perfect world.

But hang on, how did Team Repo end up in that predicament? They never lose.

Repo might look like super humans but Team Katipō and Team Honu made an alliance to take them down last night and remind them they aren't special, just lucky. The question now is, how long will this alliance last?

Not very long if Art has anything to do with it.

Team Honu and Team Katipō teamed up earning a win for Honu and a sharing of the prize between the two teams. Photo / TVNZ

The team face-off tonight was a game of… tag? Seemed a little too easy until it was revealed the course included not only water but sandbags.

An accident waiting to happen.

After Team Honu was tagged, it was down to Katipō and Repo, which was unsurprising and felt like watching a movie I'd seen 10 times before. Yawn, I'm going to need a bit of spice tomorrow.

And that accident waiting to happen? Poor Tegan fell over and might have broken a couple toes – these little piggies need to go to the hospital.

Tegan walking back from her chat with Edna... just kidding. Photo / TVNZ

Lance and Art from Repo and Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck and Joe from Katipō ran around the course until *yawn* Repo won. Chris Parker was a bit emotional and Edna was unbelievably stoked as she eyed up the prize of ham and cheese toasties.

But as I said, it was Kim who enjoyed the ham.

Katipō very sneakily used their reward steal card won in last night's captain's challenge and stole the food for themselves becoming target number one.

Well worth it according to Lana Searle: "Their mouths are getting too much food".

Art, now captain, made the difficult choice of deciding who would go up for elimination but unlike Lance, his cheeky yet evil grin would have led you to believe he enjoyed it. Repo is playing to win, and picking carefully who to put up for elimination is just the start.

Part one in their plan of war? To break up the team with the strongest relationships. Katipō.

Thanos, aka. Art Green deciding who to make disappear next. Photo / TVNZ

Maybe the comparison of Art and Thanos wasn't too far from the truth. But before he snapped his fingers again, he hid a note in the sand under Honu's seats.

What was this note you ask? Repo decided to use Katipō's tactics against them and seek an alliance with Honu in part two of their war plan. We might get a spicy episode tomorrow after all.

Richie Barnett, ex-rugby League player, from Team Honu, and Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck, social media star, from Team Katipō, went head to head in tonight's elimination and, like any good game, it was over quickly. Richie was once again the winner, earning his team a piece of pirate gold while Johnny had a teary farewell: "I can't wait 'til they're all eliminated so we can all hang out again".

Back at camp, Honu weighed their options. Their cunning minds coming together to form their own war plan. What will it be? Come back tomorrow to find out.

