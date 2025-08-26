Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Celebrity Big Brother UK ‘s JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes tease ITV2 reality show

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Reserve Bank bows to banks’ and Govt’s wishes & retirement savings gap emerging.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes may soon be the stars of their own reality show, according to recent reports.

No contracts have been signed, but a source confirmed to the Sun the idea is on the table.

The former Dance Moms star told the publication they “should dig more into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save