“It doesn’t matter if you’re not working, and we have worked together, we work very well together, and we get along very well.”

ITV2 is set to broadcast the show, which will reportedly have a “fly-on-the-wall”-style focus on Siwa, 22, and Hughes, 32.

The prospective show is being described as "fly-on-the-wall". Photo / JoJo Siwa

Siwa initially maintained her relationship with the former Love Island UK star was platonic, before confirming to the Guardian she was dating “sweet Christopher” in June.

She told Loose Women last week that her boyfriend is “the brightest light in my life, he’s the thing that makes me the happiest”.

Though Siwa came out as a lesbian in 2021, she now identifies as queer, telling her former co-star Danny Beard she was “switching letters” in a recent live stream.

The Karma singer was dating Australian influencer Kath Ebbs before she met Hughes, breaking up with them at the after-party for the UK reality show.

Ebbs, 27, has been public about their disappointment in the circumstances of the break-up.

In an interview with Betches, they said the public support for Hughes and Siwa’s relationship was “influenced by people’s either unconscious or conscious homophobia”.

“I’m telling you right now, if Chris Hughes had a girlfriend or if he was even just casually seeing someone on the outside and was acting like that, I don’t know what kind of conversation we would be having.”