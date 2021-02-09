Celebrities demand freedom for Britney Spears following documentary release

Celebrities have come out in support of Britney Spears, following the release of a bombshell documentary by the New York Times about the life and career of the pop star.

Since the documentary was released this weekend, stars have been throwing their support behind the #FreeBritney movement, which calls for Britney Spears to be freed from her father's legal conservatorship.

Fans believe her father is maintaining the conservatorship in order to control Spears' life and money against her will.

Britney Spears. Photo / Instagram

The release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary has led a number of celebrities to support the #FreeBritney movement on social media.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Khloe Kardashian are a few of the Hollywood stars who have been posting about it.

🌞 Good morning!🌞 have a great day! And: #FreeBritney — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 8, 2021

Khloe Kardashian speaks out for Britney!



“I am praying for queen Britney! So so so sad.” #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/x5bA3pBQ3g — Britney Fan 🌹 (@BritneyHiatus) February 7, 2021

The documentary has reignited the fight against Spears' conservatorship, with thousands calling on her father to drop it.

Just watched the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary and have to say, there is something VERY weird, very wrong going on. #FreeBritney 💔 — Garbage (@garbage) February 8, 2021

Well, I watched the Britney doc and unfortunately my takeaway is that our entire society is a humiliating, violently misogynist failure and I'm ashamed of a media culture that, for decades, villainized her for money and sport, conditioning us to think it was funny. #FreeBritney — Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) February 7, 2021

The NYT Britney Spears doc is very good, I am now a passionate member of the #FreeBritney movement and painting my protest signs — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 7, 2021

The documentary shows the way her breakup with Justin Timberlake was framed at the time, as well as her controversial interview with Diane Sawyer, during which Spears cried.

Miley Cyrus joined the chorus of people standing by Britney Spears, by telling the audience "We love Britney" during her "TikTok Tailgate" performance ahead of the Super Bowl yesterday.

Spears' father has been a legal conservator for her for more than a decade, after the pop singer's mental breakdown.

At a court hearing last year, the singer's lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, claimed Spears had become afraid of her father and wanted him removed for her conservatorship entirely after he allegedly hired a new manager without consulting her.

She continues to fight to have her dad removed from it. The next court date will be on February 11.