Catherine Zeta-Jones is in hot water with critics after she made comments about an interaction with an underage fan.

The Mask of Zorro star raised eyebrows in an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers after she mentioned meeting a 12-year-old at the driving range, the U.S. Sun reports.

“I was practising, and this really cute 12-year-old boy came up asking for my autograph, and it was like really cute,” she told Meyers.

“Then I went, ‘haha, when I’m 70, this cute little boy will be, like, 33′,“.

She went on to joke that “by that time, I’m sure it will be fine”.