While Meyers joked “as long as you know not to give them your number when they’re 12,” online commenters were quick to respond more seriously to the actress’s remarks.
The clip was shared to TikTok, where critics suggested the story was inappropriate.
One commenter said, “I’m not liking the ‘oh he’ll be 30 by that time’ comment”.
“I just know she regretted saying that the second it left her mouth”, another read.
Zeta-Jones defended the comment to Meyers by referencing her marriage to Michael Douglas, with whom she has a fairly controversial age-gap of 25 years.
The pair first got together when she was 28 and he was 53.
They have now been married for 25 years, sharing two children together, Dylan Douglas, 25, and Carys Zeta Douglas, 22.
Zeta-Jones comments came while she was explaining how Netflix’s Wednesday has introduced her to a “new generation of fans”.
She plays the iconic role of Morticia Addams on the popular show, the mother of Jenna Ortega’s titular character Wednesday.
The 55-year-old said the role doesn’t mirror her relationship with daughter Carys, though she admitted “I did give her a side eye, and she went, ‘Don’t Morticia me’.”