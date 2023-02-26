The palace is said to be "just perfect for their requirements when they're visiting the capital." Photo / Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are reportedly living in St James’ Palace.

The Hollywood couple are believed to be residing in an apartment at the Palace in London, where King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Anne and Beatrice also live.

An insider told the Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential column: “It’s just perfect for their requirements when they’re visiting the capital.

”Rentals at the palace first became available in 2015 and a source said at the time: “In theory, anyone can apply but all prospective tenants will be subject to security and background checks.”

Catherine, 53, and Michael, 78, have son Dylan, 22, and a daughter, Carys,19, together.

They split their time between Irvington, New York state and Majorca. They also own properties in Bermuda and Canada.

Speaking previously about her admiration for the Royal Family, Catherine said: “I’m a massive royalist.”In our family, we’ll dress up on royal occasions. My son will wear a top hat and tails and have scones.

”I had a wonderful lunch with Camilla and Lady Astor in New York years ago, before they were even married, and I loved her. What you see is what you get with Camilla.”

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and King Charles attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at the Royal Albert Hall. Photo / Getty Images

The news comes after it was revealed that Queen Consort Camilla is reportedly getting a title change that appears to go against the wishes of her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

The change in title will likely come after the May coronation of King Charles III according to the Daily Mail.

The late Queen outlined her wishes for Camilla in a February 2022 letter, which were different to the latest title suggestion.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” the queen wrote at the time.

