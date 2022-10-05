Rumours about the actor's budding romance have been circulating for weeks. Photo / AP

Rumours about the actor's budding romance have been circulating for weeks. Photo / AP

Is this the new Hollywood It couple?

Rumours about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's budding romance have been swirling for weeks after they were spotted at multiple events together and now a source has seemingly confirmed the rumours.

Speaking to E! News a source close to Hadid confirmed the two stars are in Paris together while Hadid models in fashion week. They claimed Hadid is "thankful" DiCaprio flew into the City of Love specifically to support for her.

"Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now," the insider said, "They have been trying to stay low-key and private and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together."

"Gigi is grateful he came into her life during this time and has said it's exactly what she needed. Leo is very laidback and she likes that their relationship is casual and easy. It's going well so far."

It comes after the rumoured couple were seen together at the luxury Parisian hotel Royal Monceau last week.

Gigi Hadid is currently modelling in Paris Fashion Week. Photo / AP

Sources claim the budding romance began after the Titanic alum split from his girlfriend, Camila Morrone at the end of August and told E! News he is "enjoying being single", adding that the two are "not exclusive".

A source close to the model also reiterated the claim and said, "neither of them want a relationship".

Hadid split from her long time partner and former One Direction member, Zayn Malik late last year and continues to co-parent their 2-year-old daughter, Khai.

A source close to the former boyband member told In Touch that the budding relationship has "touched a nerve with Zayn".

"Zayn was hoping to win Gigi back and feels frozen out now that Leo is in the picture," adding, "While he's putting on a brave face, he's finding the news of Gigi and Leo's romance hard to digest."