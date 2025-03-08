Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, pictured in 1991. The pair were found dead in late February. Photo / Getty Images

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, pictured in 1991. The pair were found dead in late February. Photo / Getty Images

There are still “loopholes” to close in the investigation into Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s deaths.

Although Dr. Heather Jarrell, New Mexico’s chief medical examiner, revealed the 95-year-old actor died from “significant heart disease” one week after his wife Arakawa, 65, passed away as a result of hantavirus – which is a rare flu-like illness carried by infected rodents – on February 11, the case is not yet closed.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a press conference authorities are still continuing their investigation to close a few more “loopholes”, and they will take a closer look at Hackman and Arakawa’s cellphones in order to do so.

They are also awaiting necropsy results to help determine how their dog Zinna died.

He added: “But you know, I think it’s … I think we’re pretty close to the timeline, and with the information that Dr. Jarrell provided.”