Dogs cannot get sick from hantavirus, according to Dr Erin Phipps, the New Mexico state department veterinarian. Authorities now believe the dog starved to death.
HPS has not been shown to be transmitted from human to human. It cannot be contracted through kissing or touching another person with HPS.
Early symptoms of HPS may include fever, fatigue and muscle aches, particularly large muscle aches in the thighs, hips, back or shoulder.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, other manifestations of HPS can include headache, dizziness, chills and gastrointestinal problems such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain.
As the disease progresses, patients become severely short of breath because their lungs fill with fluid. The heart is also impacted.
HPS can also lead to organ failure, which is why it is associated with a relatively high mortality rate in humans.
Although there is no specific treatment for HPS, early detection means recovery can be quick with few long-term consequences.
The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention advises you see a doctor immediately if you have been exposed to rodents and suspect HPS.
Autopsies reveal background to couple’s deaths
The autopsy results have ended more than a week of mystery surrounding the death of one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars.
The bodies of Oscar-winning actor Hackman and his wife were found on February 26 in their home in New Mexico after emergency services were called to their property.
“The cause of death for Mr. Gene Hackman, aged 95 years, is hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor,” Heather Jarrell, the chief medical examiner for the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, told reporters.
“The cause of death for Miss Betsy Arakawa, aged 65 years, is hantavirus, pulmonary syndrome. The manner of death is natural.”
Neither body showed any sign of trauma, nor any indication of carbon monoxide poisoning, which had been an initial suggestion.
Jarrell said data from Hackman’s pacemaker showed its last activity over a week before his body was found when maintenance workers were unable to access the couple’s sprawling Santa Fe property.
“Based on this information, it is reasonable to conclude that Hackman probably died around February 18.
“Based on the circumstances, it is reasonable to conclude that Arakawa passed away first, with February 11 being the last time that she was going to be alive,” said Jarrell.
Along with the autopsies, the investigation had focused on piecing together a timeline of the couple’s last days, which detectives said had been complicated by their low profile and their preference for privacy.
Hackman, a two-time Academy Award winner, was credited for intense performances inspired by his troubled upbringing, notching up dozens of movie credits extending into his 70s.
He is perhaps best known as vulgar New York cop Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in the 1971 crime thriller The French Connection – for which he won an Oscar for best actor.
He won another golden statuette two decades later for best supporting actor for his portrayal of the brutal small-town sheriff “Little Bill” Daggett in the 1992 western Unforgiven.