Cameron Diaz has denied any involvement with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / AP

Warning: This story contains details of sexual assault

Cameron Diaz had no affiliation with the late Jeffrey Epstein, her representative says — despite being named by one of the convicted paedophile’s accusers in newly revealed court documents.

The documents, seen by Page Six, had Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg allege in a deposition that he “name-dropped” several celebrities including Diaz. When asked if she herself had met Diaz, she replied “No”.

In a statement to several news outlets, the actor’s spokesperson said, “Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever ... regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her.”

A federal judge unsealed the documents as part of a settled civil defamation lawsuit brought by Virginia Roberts Guiffre against Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.

Maxwell is serving 20 years in prison for finding and grooming underage girls to be abused by Epstein.

Epstein spent time with royal figures, celebrities, politicians and businesspeople during his lifetime. He pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008, serving just over a year in a jail work-release programme. He was then arrested in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking many underage girls from 2002 to 2005, and pleaded not guilty.

Just a month after his arrest, Epstein died in prison at 66 from an apparent suicide.

The documents also make mention of disgraced royal Prince Andrew. He is accused of using a hand puppet to grope Giuffre, who has already claimed she was forced to sleep with him three times at Epstein’s home.

Former US president Bill Clinton, pictured here with Jeffrey Epstein in an undated photograph, is among those mentioned in the court documents.

Prince Andrew and Buckingham Palace have not responded to E! News’ request for comment.

Andrew has previously denied the allegations, telling BBC News in 2019 that he has “no recollection of ever meeting” Giuffre.

A month before his lawsuit with Giuffre, filed in August 2021, Andrew was stripped of his royal duties and military affiliations. The lawsuit was settled by both parties in February 2022.