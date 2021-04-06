Caitlyn Jenner reportedly considering run for governor of California

Caitlyn Jenner, famous first as an Olympian and then as a reality TV star, is reportedly now considering a drastic career change. Photo / Instagram

Former Olympian and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly considering politics, and is "actively exploring" a run to become governor of California.

That is according to a report from Axios, which cites three unnamed sources "with direct knowledge of her deliberations".

Reporters Jonathan Swan and Alayna Treene say Jenner is being helped by an experienced Republican Party fundraiser, Caroline Wren, who worked for a fundraising committee supporting former President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

Jenner came to fame as an athlete when she won gold in the Olympic decathlon in 1976. Then she starred on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, a reality show that followed the lives of her family.

That might not sound like a great resume for politics, but the United States' last president was the host of The Apprentice.

And actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican, served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

Current governor likely to face recall election

The current governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom, is likely to face a recall election this year to determine whether he gets thrown out of office.

California is among 20 US states that allow recalls. To trigger one, organisers have to collect enough signatures to match at least 12 per cent of turnout in the last gubernatorial election, which in this case means they need about 1.5 million signatures.

The organisers, who include the Republican National Committee and California Republican Party, believe they've already exceeded that mark, thanks to public dissatisfaction with Newsom's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, immigration and other issues.

They are waiting for the 2.1 million signatures they turned in last month to be verified, which will happen by the end of the month.

Voters will be asked whether Newsom be removed and, if so, who should replace him.

Jenner could put herself forward as a potential replacement.

Only one person has ever become the state's governor via a recall: Schwarzenegger, who replaced recalled Democrat Gray Davis.

'It's the same vibe', says Schwarzenegger

Speaking to Politico about the Newsom recall effort last month, Schwarzenegger said it felt similar to the lead-up to his own victory in 2003.

"It's pretty much the same atmosphere today as it was then," he said.

"People are working very hard. People are making unbelievable sacrifices every day. It's very tough to raise kids and to have a family, and to go through this challenge, working to make ends meet.

"And you feel like, 'Wait a minute, [the state government] doesn't really do everything for us that they promised they'd do. We are working hard, but they're not. They're failing us every day.' That's what I see as the similarities from 2003. It's the same vibe."

Newsom has derided the recall attempt as being run by right-wing extremists, but Schwarzenegger dismissed the governor's description of it as being a "Republican power grab", saying the opposition party was too incompetent to orchestrate such a thing.

"This is the crazy thing here. When they say it's a 'power grab' of the Republicans. Let me tell you, the Republicans couldn't even get anyone elected. It's ludicrous," he said.

"The Republican Party doesn't exist. These are the signatures of the ordinary folks that have signed on.

"People are dissatisfied. It's the people's way of kind of letting off some steam, and then they decide. 'Do we want to follow through, or not follow through?'"

Money helps, but it isn't everything in winning elections

Schwarzenegger gave this interview before Jenner's name came up. Nevertheless, it included a relevant piece of advice about running for office as a celebrity: "Yes, stardom helps, as much as when people say, 'If you have money you can buy the election'," he said.

"But there's many elections we can point to in America where billionaires didn't win. I think that you have to also show that you are personally interested in serving the people.

"The reality is, in my case it worked to my advantage, and I never looked at the recall as a political issue.

"I made it very clear to the people of California that I don't see the Democrats as the enemy, and I don't see the Republicans as the enemy. I said we must work together to bring the people together."

Newsom announced today California will lift most of its Covid-19 restrictions from June 15, though the state's mask mandate will remain in place.

"With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California's economy," he said.

"We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic.

"The light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter."