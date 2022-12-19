A serial burglar broke in while the actor and his 11 year old daughter were asleep inside. Photo / Getty Images

A serial burglar has been caught red-handed after breaking into Robert De Niro’s home.

The New York Post reported the Hollywood actor was woken when a serial female burglar was allegedly trying to steal presents from under his Christmas tree.

Law enforcement sources told the news outlet a ”known” robber - revealed to be Shanice Aviles - crept down a stairwell leading to the 79-year-old star’s townhouse on the Upper East Side around 2.30am and once inside, played with his iPad while De Niro and his 11-year-old daughter were asleep upstairs.

The 31-year-old burglar has since been arrested and is pending charges.

Reports claim NYPD’s 19th Precinct public safety team started following her at around 2.30 am on Monday, and allegedly saw her bust into De Niro’s seven-bedroom home on East 65th Street after she allegedly checked whether the doors of other buildings on the same road were unlocked.

She was reportedly already wanted for a string of other burglaries while she was being trailed, and is said to have previously been arrested 26 times.

Mail Online reported police officers watched her enter De Niro’s home and followed her inside, where, according to ABC 7, they found her using his iPad and trying to swipe the actor’s Christmas gifts and put them in a bag.

The 79-year-old Heat actor is said to have awoken to the commotion and came downstairs, but a police official told the Post there was “no interaction” between De Niro and Aviles, and added: “She was stealing Christmas presents.”

It’s understood officers had no idea it was his home until that point, and it is unclear if Aviles knew she was targeting the star’s house.

De Niro, who was at home at the time with his young daughter he shares with his ex-wife Grace Hightower, 67, from whom he split last year, has not yet commented on the incident.

Sources told the Post Aviles began her criminal activity during the Covid pandemic, adding she was picked up for seven burglaries between November 25 and December 8 on New York’s Upper East Side.