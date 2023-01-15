Bruce Willis poses with daughter Tallulah in sweet photo

Bruce Willis poses with his daughter Tallulah. Photo / @buuski

Bruce Willis has been captured in a sweet photo with his daughter Tallulah.

The actor, 67, was pictured with his arm around his daughter, making faces at the camera in two of nine photos she shared on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption, “High drama club ~~ life skills ~~ fingers crossed I eat a veggie this week LMAO”.

In the photo, Willis was casually clothed in a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants and black sneakers, while his daughter wore a short-sleeved shirt with grey pants and white socks.

The Die Hard actor’s daughter leans her head against her father’s shoulder in the first snap as they both strike funny poses in the second.

Willis, who was diagnosed with aphasia last year, shares Tallulah and other daughters Rumer, 34, and Scout, 31, with his ex-wife Demi Moore, 60, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000.

He is also father to daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with wife Emma Heming Willis, 44.

The couple have a close relationship with Moore, quarantining together with their children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since his diagnosis was revealed last March, Willis has stayed out of the spotlight. His wife, ex-wife and daughters announced in a joint statement that he would be retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects his ability to speak and understand language.

“We wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the statement said.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Actor Bruce Willis poses with wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore and the five children they share. Photo / @demimoore

Since then, the beloved actor has made several appearances in family photos shared to social media. Tallulah shared a snap on December 7 of herself, her dog Pilaf, her mother and father together.

“The laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning,” she wrote in the caption.

“I love my parents and my family – I do I do I do!”

And on December 13, Moore shared a family photo including Emma, Willis and their children, writing in the caption, “We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!”