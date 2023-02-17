Actor Bruce Willis poses with wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore and the five children they share. Photo / @demimoore

Bruce Willis’ oldest daughter Scout has opened up about feeling “overwhelmed” since she and her family revealed their dad’s diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia.

The actress, 31, took to Instagram to share her feelings, writing: “Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa.”

Her sisters Rumer and Tallulah shared their support for Scout, sharing her post on their own social media accounts and writing that they are “grateful” for the support from fans since they made the announcement, reports Page Six.

Bruce Willis' daughters shared their appreciation for the love they've received from fans over their father's diagnosis with dementia. Photo / @scoutlaruewillis

Tallulah, 29, commented: “Second this Scouter, feeling the abundant love for our guy and our family.”

Rumer, 34, added: “I third this Scouter and Buusk, feeling so deeply grateful and in awe of the love for our sweet Daddio.”

The Hollywood star’s family, along with ex-wife Demi Moore, put out a joint statement yesterday sharing the “cruel” diagnosis he had finally received after being told he had aphasia last year.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” they wrote.

“As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

The statement added that Willis, 67, isn’t able to respond to the situation but if he “could”, he would appreciate the outpouring of love he has received.

“Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same,” the family wrote. “It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us.”

Willis shares daughters Scout, Rumer and Tallulah with Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000.

He shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with his now-wife Emma Heming.