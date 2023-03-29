Brooklyn Beckham shows off tattoo of wife Nicola. Video / jenniferhudsonshow

OPINION:

Victoria and David Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham is getting roasted for getting an unflattering tattoo of his wife Nicola Peltz’s face.

When on Jennifer Hudson’s talk show, Beckham proudly showed off his new tattoo.

The tattoo takes up most of Beckham’s upper arm and aims to be a loving tribute to his heiress wife. (Nicola’s Dad is Nelson Peltz, a billionaire businessman). The inked tribute is a portrait of Peltz’s face, and the portions are, um, creative.

You wouldn’t say it the most flattering depiction of Peltz’s face. The chin in the tattoo – is pretty much an insult to Peltz’s actual jawline – it is giving Johnny Bravo.

It is the kind of tattoo you expect to see on a bogan Australian man not on the guy married to a billionaire’s daughter.

The inked tribute is a portrait of Nicola’s face, and the portions are, um, creative. Photo / Instagram

In the best acting of her career since Dream Girls, Hudson replies: “Aww, that is so sweet!”

Notice, that she didn’t comment on the actual quality of the tattoo.

Thankfully Beckham rolls his sleeve back down, and Hudson is saved from having to talk about it further.

This isn’t Beckham’s first tattoo in honour of his wife.

He has claimed to have more than 60 tattoos in tribute to her and recently told USA Today, “She always cries when I get her another tattoo. I always love to surprise her with new ink.”

Well, the crying definitely makes sense.

The tattoo has gone viral, and people are amused, offended and concerned.

One commented: “Did he only have $100?”

Another added: “He was tired of David insisting on using his tattoo artists and found one on his own, didn’t he.”

“The quality only a $1.5 billion inheritance can buy,” someone added.

“Whoever Brooklyn Beckham’s tattoo artist is — I need them to come to the red table. It’s time for an intervention,” another joked.

“Brooklyn’s new tattoo of his wife is so ugly,” another wrote.

Brutal.

Beckham is no stranger to being roasted on the internet. He is a professional nepo baby that flits from career to career.

To put into perspective he has appeared on the cover of Vogue, but doesn’t appear to have a job.

He has tried his hand at everything from photography to being a chef, and it now seems he is invested in becoming a professional husband.

Beckham and Peltz got married last year in April 2022, and while we have yet to see if their marriage will go the distance, we know that tattoos are forever.