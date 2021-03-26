Brooklyn Beckham's fiancee turns their wisdom teeth into jewellery

Brooklyn Beckham and fiancee Nicola Peltz made their relationship public in January 2020. Photo / Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham's fiancee Nicola Peltz has had the couple's wisdom teeth turned into gold necklaces.

The 26-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to show off the unusual gift she got for her future husband and herself to wear around their necks.

She captioned the post: "I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you're my best friend."

According to Brooklyn Beckham, his wisdom tooth necklace is the "best gift". Photo / Instagram

Beckham - whose parents are retired soccer ace David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham - gushed over the "best gift" from his "amazing fiancee" and hailed Nicola "the best thing that has ever happened" to him.

He wrote on his own Stories: "Words can't discribe [sic] how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz. I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever ...

"The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiance x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me."

Nicola's unique gift comes after Beckham got a permanent tribute to his partner on his body.

In January, he showed off the love letter from Peltz - who he asked to be his wife in July - tattooed on his back.

The inking reads: "My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I've ever met and I hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, Your future wifey."

The 22-year-old model has a string of tattoos dedicated to Nicola. The previous one is just above his wrist, and reads: "My life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious."

Alongside the photo, she captioned it "Forever my person @brooklynbeckham".

The loved-up pair are planning their wedding and are said to be setting their sights on a "family-focused" ceremony.

True love or just creepy? Photo / Instagram

A source shared previously: "Brooklyn is incredibly family-focused, just like his parents, and the boys are so close. They are brothers and best mates. Although many assumed David would get the gig, there was really never any question of who he would choose to be his best man. Coming from such a high-profile family, Brooklyn wanted someone he could trust entirely. And that means family. We think they will be sharing the role and give a joint speech at the receptions."