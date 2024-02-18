Brooke Fraser is returning to New Zealand for a single show at Spark Arena.

Kiwi singer-songwriter Brooke Fraser is coming home to New Zealand for a one-off show at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

The Apra Silver Scroll and Aotearoa Music Award winner, 40, is set to perform with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra on June 2022, showcasing her solo albums in a whole new light.

Fraser has rearranged several songs from her early albums such as What To Do With Daylight and Flags into works specifically commissioned for the 70-piece Auckland-based orchestra.

Fraser, also known by her married name Ligertwood, says she’s “utterly honoured” to be able to perform her early hits again in her homeland.

“There isn’t another experience that compares to playing these songs on the soil and among the people [with] whom my music first found its home and springboard two decades ago,” she shares.

“I am so grateful to have spent my life making music, and hope that this night is a special and moving experience for anyone and everyone who has been part of giving me this gift by supporting my music for so long.”

Fraser, who grew up in Lower Hutt, Wellington, made a name for herself as a solo artist with her eight-times platinum 2003 debut album What To Do With Daylight. The song Albertine earned her the 2007 Apra Silver Scroll, and she’s received the Apra Most Performed Work award several times, both in New Zealand and overseas.

After moving to the US and producing worship music under the name Brooke Ligertwood, she’s earned several Grammys, with over seven billion streams of her music globally.

Conductor Hamish McKeich will lead the Auckland Philharmonia at the Spark Arena show alongside Fraser.

The Tāmaki Makarau-based orchestra has earned accolades the world over with McKeich at the helm. He’s also the principal conductor of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

THE LOWDOWN:

Who: Brooke Fraser with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

Where: Spark Arena

When: Saturday, June 22

Tickets: Members can access the Live Nation pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday, February 21. General tickets go on sale at 10am, Thursday, February 22.