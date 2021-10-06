Brittany Murphy HBO documentary: Film investigates circumstances surrounding star's death

New Brittany Murphy documentary investigates late actress' final weeks. Video / WKYC Channel 3

It's been 12 years since Brittany Murphy's death, and questions remain answered.

A new documentary from HBO has been confirmed, which looks into the circumstances surrounding her death in 2009.

The two-part doco, titled What Happened, Brittany Murphy? airs on October 14 on HBO Max, and is produced by Blumhouse Television. Murphy was best known for her roles in films 8 Mile, Clueless, and Uptown Girls.

The film claims to reveal "chilling details" and will also cover her relationship with British screenwriter Simon Monjack.

Monjack's mother Linda and her brother James, plus his former fiancee Elizabeth Ragsdale were interviewed for the documentary.

Murphy died in 2009 from a combination of pneumonia, anaemia and multiple drug intoxication aged 32, and Monjack died five months later from similar circumstances.

Makeup artist Trista Jordan also participated in the documentary and gives insight into her final days. "Her eyes were so sunken, and she just seemed so sad," People reports.

Brittany Murphy died in 2009 aged 32, and the circumstances surrounding her death will be explored in a new documentary. Photo / Getty Images

"She wasn't herself. She was in so much pain. She had Bambi legs and couldn't stand up."

And the director of the documentary Cynthia Hill researched Monjack and believes his behaviour seemed off.

"He was a disturbed individual who was used to conning people and Brittany was one of his last victims," she said in an interview with People.

The director added "she was loved by everyone" and left an impression on multiple people that she was "generous, caring, and always thinking about everybody else, and I think sometimes that gets forgotten because of all the mystery surrounding her death."

"There was a pattern of behaviour that became very obvious the more research that we did."

And Murphy's half brother Tony Bertolotti told the Daily Mail in 2009: "I spent years looking at this, suppressing my own anger. I think Brittany was taken out. Who killed Brittany? She didn't die of natural causes."

The press release for the docuseries revealed says the film will present "an in-depth, intimate character portrait", as well as looking into the events surrounding her death.