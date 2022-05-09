Britney Spears has given fans a glimpse at what she'll be wearing on her wedding day. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears has shared a glimpse of her wedding veil on Instagram.

The pop star announced her engagement to personal trainer Sam Asghari last September after five years together, reports Metro UK.

Spears also confirmed last month that she and Asghari are expecting a child together after the end of her 13-year conservatorship, under which she was allegedly prevented from marrying or having any more children.

The pop star introduced an adorable new addition to her family on her Instagram page - but fans quickly noticed the clothing item her new pet was sitting on.

In the post, which appears to have been deleted, Spears wrote: "Introducing Wendy !!! It's MEOW time boys and girls ... And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress!"

Fans quickly flooded the comments with excitement, wondering when the big day would take place.

One wrote: "Omg how exciting your dress is ready. When you post pictures you will break the internet."

Another added: "My cat destroyed my wedding veil, be careful."

The since-deleted post shows her cat lying on her wedding veil. Photo / @britneyspears

Spears went on to detail her highly publicised conservatorship, recalling that it made her feel like a "f***ing nun. The prayer of silence I've endured would possibly offend the pope."

The couple's new baby will be Asghari's first, and he recently shared his excitement at becoming a father.

He told Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez that he and Spears aren't planning to find out the gender in advance, saying: "This is my baby, my first baby so its so exciting for me.

"That's up to [Britney], but I don't want to [find out the gender in advance]. It's something that I want to wait for."

He joked: "If it's a daughter, it's going to be the most spoiled princess ever. If it's a son, it's gonna be the toughest son. I'm gonna be tough on the kid!"