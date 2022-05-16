Britney Spears has opened up about her struggles following the announcement of her miscarriage. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears has opened up about her struggles following the announcement of her miscarriage. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears has given fans an insight into her struggle following the heartbreaking announcement of her miscarriage last week.

The singer is known for frequently sharing her thoughts and feelings with fans via the social media platform Instagram, and this time was no exception. The pop star posted a photo from Sex and the City showing Carrie Bradshaw in a towel with mascara running down her face saying: "I am not in the mood to be with a bunch of people."

The mother-of-two captioned the post, "Unfortunately, my mood these days ... I honestly hope it doesn't turn into years."

Fans took to the comment section to show their support with many expressing their love for the star. One fan said: "Stay strong, Queen" while another commented: "Give yourself some time. You've been through an awful lot. We love you and we are mourning with you."

While many more commented and shared their love for the singer: "love you Brit".

The singer revealed on Sunday that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari lost their baby one month after announcing the "miracle" pregnancy on Instagram.

The post that was shared on Spears' Instagram account read: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment," the couple concluded the post.

In the recent weeks since announcing her pregnancy, Spears had been active on social media posting notes on how she was feeling and how excited she was to know more about her baby.

Spears and Asghari shared the news they were expecting on April 12, with a post revealing the news had taken the couple by surprise.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach?' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly'."

Spears went on to reveal her plans to avoid the paparazzi, who she believed "will want to profit" off pictures of her.

"I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.

"It's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression. I have to say it is absolutely horrible. Women didn't talk about it back then, but now women talk about it every day!"

She concluded: "This time I will be doing yoga every day! Spreading lots of joy and love."

Spears already shares two sons, 15-year-old Jaden and 16-year-old Sean, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.