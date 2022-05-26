A Judge has temporarily suspended her father as her conservator, ending his 13 year-long control of the pop singer's US $60 million estate. Video / AP

Britney Spears' conservatorship may have come to an end, but the legal drama with her father Jamie Spears has not.

The pop star's lawyer has been attempting to get Jamie Spears to appear for a deposition to answer questions about allegations of misconduct while he acted as his daughter's conservator for over a decade, according to E! News.

Her attorney Mathew Rosengart wrote in a motion filed at a Los Angeles court on May 25, "Mr. Spears has engaged in stonewalling and obstruction—for over six months—dodging his deposition and repeatedly failing to respond to simple requests for basic information."

Meanwhile, Jamie Spears' lawyer has been attempting to get his daughter to give her own deposition. Rosengart wrote in the filing, "Despite the prior trauma Ms. Spears has endured, Mr. Spears is now seeking to take his daughter's deposition (his own daughter's deposition), even as he hides from answering essential deposition questions."

The next hearing is scheduled to take place on July 13.

Rosengart wrote that on May 2, Jamie Spears "was offered no less than eight dates from which he could [choose] to appear" for his deposition and "failed to select any of these eight dates; nor did he offer any other dates or any justification for his stonewalling."

Rosengart continued, saying, "An order should be issued compelling Mr. Spears to appear for his deposition."

The attorney alleged that the pop star's father "continues to harass and bully Britney Spears by, among other things, failing to cooperate with his discovery and fiduciary obligations and serving intrusive and abusive discovery on his own daughter."

Calling on Jamie Spears to "cooperate and tell the truth", Rosengart added that he and his team were willing to travel to his home state of Louisiana for the deposition.

The filing also details a few of the allegations against Jamie Spears, who was suspended as his daughter's co-conservator last September, two months before the "abusive" conservatorship ended.

Months after her conservatorship ended, Britney Spears' legal battle with her father is ongoing. Photo / AP

It alleges that he "failed, among other things, to produce communications concerning the shocking electronic surveillance apparatus set up to spy on his daughter."

A declaration from a former FBI special agent was filed in court in January, determining that during the conservatorship, Jamie Spears had a security agency place a recording device in her bedroom to record her private conversations.

Rosengart's deposition will include questions about "efforts to control his daughter via lithium," "the spying operation alleged and exposed by a whistleblower and The New York Times," "the total sums he paid himself and others" and "using Britney Spears's resources to oppose or suppress the #FreeBritney Movement."

Meanwhile, Jamie Spears' lawyer had told the New York Times that his actions were "well within the parameters" of the authority he had been given by the court.

"His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court."

His lawyer said after his suspension that "for 13 years, [Jamie] has tried to do what is in [Britney's] best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."