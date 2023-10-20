Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," on July 22, 2019. Photo / AP

Britney Spears says she and Colin Farrell were “all over each other” during their whirlwind two-week fling - but she was still not over Justin Timberlake.

The Circus hitmaker, 41, briefly dated the Phone Booth actor, 47, in 2003, though he claimed they were just friends after they arrived at a 2003 movie premiere together.

Spears has now lifted the lid on their tryst in her tell-all memoir The Woman In Me, and whilst the passion was there and the pop star thought they could have a future together at one point, she was still heartbroken from her breakup with Timberlake, 42, and felt “vulnerable”.

In an extract from the book obtained by Time, she wrote of their romance: “Brawl is the only word for it — we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight.”

She added: “As I had before when I’d felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn’t over Justin yet.”

Spears admitted: “The disappointments in my romantic life were just one part of how isolated I became.

“I felt so awkward all the time.”

In the bombshell book, Spears also alleges that when she and Timberlake broke up in 2002, they went on to accuse each other of cheating.

She also uses her book to accuse Timberlake of cheating on her with two famous women – one of whom is thought to be All Saints singer Nicole Appleton.

The mum-of-two, whose husband Sam Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from her in August, also claimed she aborted her baby with Timberlake while they were dating as he didn’t want to be a dad at the time.

She said: “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”