A charity concert is being planned in Brisbane, and as word of Brunoli’s diagnosis spreads, many are sharing their shock and dismay that so many younger people are being affected by the disease.
The musician said that he has been “getting used to living with a stoma”.
“Physically, this doesn’t hold me back, I’m able to do 90% of what I could before, just with a slightly higher risk of getting a hernia,” Brunoli said on his GoFundMe page.
“Not to be preachy, but if you have witnessed any blood in your stool, experienced weird abdominal pains, unexplained weight loss or extended periods of fatigue – don’t be afraid to raise it with your GP and ask for an abdominal ultrasound.
“I thought I was too young, but there has been a recent increase in instances of colorectal cancer in people under 30.
“Getting a diagnosis now could be the difference in a stage 1 tumour or stage 4 metastatic.”
Colon cancer falls under the banner of bowel cancer, with the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners reporting that it was up 266% from the 1980s among 15- to 24-year-olds.
The spike in bowel cancer cases is so worrying, the US Preventive Services Task Force changed its colorectal cancer screening guidelines in 2021 to lower the recommended age to start screening from 50 to 45 for those experiencing symptoms and those with a family history of colon cancer may be eligible earlier.
Oncologists have partly blamed the concerning rise on obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, the Western diet, excess sugar consumption and environmental factors such as pollutants in the air, soil and water.
Early detection can improve survival chances. Treatment often involves surgery to remove the tumour, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.