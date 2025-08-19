“After months of constant pain, Jordan was finally sent for a scan and diagnosed, leaving his family in a state of shock.”

Since then, the musician has had surgery to remove tumours from his bowel and lymph nodes.

Doctors also created a stoma – an opening in his bowels to collect waste.

A charity concert is being planned in Brisbane, and as word of Brunoli’s diagnosis spreads, many are sharing their shock and dismay that so many younger people are being affected by the disease.

The musician said that he has been “getting used to living with a stoma”.

“Physically, this doesn’t hold me back, I’m able to do 90% of what I could before, just with a slightly higher risk of getting a hernia,” Brunoli said on his GoFundMe page.

“Not to be preachy, but if you have witnessed any blood in your stool, experienced weird abdominal pains, unexplained weight loss or extended periods of fatigue – don’t be afraid to raise it with your GP and ask for an abdominal ultrasound.

“I thought I was too young, but there has been a recent increase in instances of colorectal cancer in people under 30.

“Getting a diagnosis now could be the difference in a stage 1 tumour or stage 4 metastatic.”

Bugs bass player Jordan Brunoli has been undergoing treatment for stage 4 colorectal cancer since June. Photo / bugsbandau

Colon cancer falls under the banner of bowel cancer, with the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners reporting that it was up 266% from the 1980s among 15- to 24-year-olds.

The spike in bowel cancer cases is so worrying, the US Preventive Services Task Force changed its colorectal cancer screening guidelines in 2021 to lower the recommended age to start screening from 50 to 45 for those experiencing symptoms and those with a family history of colon cancer may be eligible earlier.

Oncologists have partly blamed the concerning rise on obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, the Western diet, excess sugar consumption and environmental factors such as pollutants in the air, soil and water.

Early detection can improve survival chances. Treatment often involves surgery to remove the tumour, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

So what are the warning signs to look out for?

Changes in bowel habits: persistent changes such as diarrhoea, constipation, or a feeling that the bowel does not empty completely.

Blood in stool: this can appear as bright red blood or darker stools, indicating bleeding in the colon.

Abdominal discomfort: frequent gas pains, bloating, fullness, or cramps.

Unexplained weight loss: losing weight without trying can be a sign of colon cancer.

Fatigue and weakness: persistent tiredness that doesn’t improve with rest.

Narrow stools: stools that are thinner than usual may indicate changes in the colon.

Feeling of incomplete evacuation: a sensation that you need to have a bowel movement even after you’ve had one.

Iron deficiency anaemia: particularly in older adults, anaemia can be a result of bleeding from colon cancer.