Shocking details have come to light surrounding what allegedly occurred during the infamous private jet flight that ended Brangelina. Photo / AP

According to explosive leaked documents, Brad Pitt told Angelina Jolie one of their children "looked like a f***ing Columbine kid" during their infamous 2016 private jet stoush.

Page Six reported the name was a comparison to a school shooter.

The argument that ultimately led to the A-list couple's high-stakes divorce has been exposed in never-before-seen FBI documents which outline the actor's remark about one of his children, who is not named, the Daily Mail reports.

According to NBC News a "verbal and physical" argument kicked off on the fight, during which Jolie accused Pitt of pouring beer on her while she was asleep and punching a hole in the ceiling.

The Bullet Train star, 58, is also understood to have clashed with son Maddox during the allegedly alcohol-fuelled rage.

The New York Post reports that in the initial FBI report, Jolie told officials that she believed Pitt was "mad" from the time they boarded the private jet from Nice, France, to the US, with their six children: Maddox, now 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

During the September 14, 2016, flight, Jolie said that her then-husband, who had been drinking, took her to the restroom, where he "grabbed her by the head, shaking her", and also shook her by the shoulders as they argued over one of their children.

(L-R) Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt. Not pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt. Photo / Getty Images

She alleged that he punched the ceiling of the plane four times after telling her, "You're f***ing up this family."' When the kids asked, "Are you okay, Mummy?," Pitt allegedly replied: "No, she's not okay, she's ruining this family, she's crazy."

At this point, one of the children — whose name was redacted from the report — yelled, "It's not her, it's you, you p***k!," according to the report. Pitt then allegedly ran toward the child, but Jolie held him back, suffering injuries to her back and elbow in the process.

At the end of the flight, Jolie claimed that Pitt held the family back from deplaning for about 20 minutes after she told him she was taking the children to a hotel in California to rest. She said he yelled, "You're not taking my f**king kids" and that he pushed her.

Six days after the flight, Jolie filed for divorce.

Although she and Pitt are now legally divorced, the exes are still warring over the custody of their minor children.

In 2017, Pitt told GQ he had stopped drinking, adding: "I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family … I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem. And I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again. I had to step away for a minute. And truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good."

