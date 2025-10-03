Health Minister Simeon Brown says lowering the screening age means thousands more people will now have access to life-saving testing, giving them the best chance of having bowel cancer detected early. Photo / Brydie Thompson
More Kiwis will get access to free bowel cancer screening now the starting age is set to be lowered from 60 to 58 years old.
The change will come into effect on Monday for Northland, Auckland and the South Island.
It will be introduced across the rest of the NorthIsland in March next year.
Health Minister Simeon Brown said the idea was to prevent deaths and match the screening age in Australia.
“This means thousands more people will now have access to life-saving testing, giving them the best chance of having bowel cancer detected early, when it can often be successfully treated,” Brown said.
It is a non-invasive test that uses a stool sample to look for traces of blood – an early warning sign of bowel cancer.
It has already been launched in Waikato and is called FIT for Symptomatic.
The next launches are planned in two months in Hawke’s Bay and Auckland’s Counties Manukau and Waitematā, followed by a full nationwide rollout next year.
The test is expected to reduce colonoscopy referrals by 30%-60%, Brown said.
“This will free up specialist capacity by prioritising colonoscopies for those at highest risk and reducing unnecessary referrals, leading to shorter wait times, faster diagnoses, and more resources to expand screening,” he said.
That will work in conjunction with a plan to boost capacity to allow for 7100 extra colonoscopies through to July 2026, he said.
“Bowel cancer is New Zealand’s second-biggest cancer killer,” Brown said.
“We are taking action that will save hundreds of lives.”
The announcement comes after TV personality Paddy Gower grappled with a potential surprise bowel cancer diagnosis on his own television show recently.
It happened while Gower was filmed getting a colonoscopy for a segment on his current affairs show Paddy Gower Has Issues.
“You just think of all the other people out there that have those pre-cancerous growths like what I had, your mind boggles. To think that there’s 20,000 people with symptoms [on the current waiting list], it’s just absolutely heartbreaking.”
Another heartbreaking aspect of the episode involved Aimee-Rose Yates, a Bowel Cancer New Zealand ambassador, who died in July, aged 32.
During a 2023 election debate, Yates challenged Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins, who were Opposition leader and Prime Minister respectively at the time, to lower the national bowel cancer screening age from 60 to 45, the age Australia currently screens from. Both agreed.
Screening age changes
People turning 58, 59 or 60 will be mailed a bowel screening kit around their next birthday or contacted by their local health provider. The test is simple to do at home and can both detect bowel cancer early and identify polyps before they develop into cancer.
Since the national bowel screening programme began in July 2017, more than 2.53 million home test kits have been sent out and nearly 3000 cancers have been detected. At least 40% of these cancers were found at an early stage, when they can often be successfully treated.
Bowel screening is for people who have no symptoms of bowel cancer. People should see their doctor as soon as possible if they have symptoms such as blood in their bowel motion or a change in bowel habits.