Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein teases poster of Impeachment series showing her as Monica Lewinsky

Beanie Feldstein will star as White House intern Monica Lewinsky in an upcoming new series Impeachment: American Crime Story. Photo / Getty Images

Booksmart star, Beanie Feldstein has shown off her radical transformation to play infamous White House intern Monica Lewinsky in an upcoming new series. The series will depict the controversial affair between Lewinsky and President at the time, Bill Clinton.

The promotional image for the show posted to Feldstein's Instagram shows the 28-year-old actress dressed in a blue dress, her long brown hair down and topped with a blue hat, standing in front of the White House. Feldstein caption the image: "Every side has a story," also revealing the US release date of September 7 on FX.

The post caught the attention of a thousands, including some rather famous friends. Comedian and actress Amy Schumer wrote "Oh hell yeah heeneeeee," adding several flame emojis for good measure. While Set It Up star Zoey Deutch posted that the teaser gave her "chilllllls."

Impeachment: American Crime Story, will tell the story of Clinton's 1998 impeachment and the events leading up to it. The scandal will be depicted from the perspective of Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones, the three women who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Clinton that led to his impeachment.

Clinton was impeached by the US House of Representatives in 1998, sparked by his affair with Lewinsky. At first, Clinton denied the affair, but was later charged with two articles of impeachment: obstruction of justice and perjury for lying under oath to federal judges when it was revealed that he did in fact have sexual relations with Lewinsky, and lied about it.

When news of his affair with Monica Lewinsky (left) broke, Bill Clinton initially denied it, famously saying: "I did not have sexual relations with that woman." Photo / Getty Images

The story was front-page news all over the world and Lewinsky was suddenly a household name, labelled "the victim" by some and "the scarlet woman' by others. Clinton was acquitted of all charges and served out his full second term as US President.

The upcoming TV series stars Sarah Paulson as Tripp, a former US civil servant whose secret tape recordings of her conversations with Lewinsky helped break the Clinton scandal.

It seems that Impeachment, the latest in the acclaimed American Crime Story series, is aiming for as much authenticity as possible with Lewinsky, 48, acting as producer on the show. Lewinsky, who was 21 at the time of the affair, has since spoken of the regret she felt over the situation.

In 2018, Lewinsky described the affair as an "abuse of power".

She wrote in an article for Vanity Fair: "There are even some people who feel my White House experiences don't have a place in this movement, as what transpired between Bill Clinton and myself was not sexual assault, although we now recognise that it constituted a gross abuse of power."