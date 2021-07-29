Bob Odenkirk 'stable' after collapse on set of Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul. Photo / AMC

Actor Bob Odenkirk is in a "stable" condition after suffering a "heart-related incident" and collapsing on the set of his TV show Better Call Saul.

TMZ reported yesterday that Odenkirk, 58, and fellow cast members were shooting on the Sony Lot in Culver City, Los Angeles Tuesday when the incident happened.

He reportedly collapsed, with crew members immediately calling an ambulance.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident," representatives for the actor said in a statement released to NBC News today.

"He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

Odenkirk's son, Nate Odenkirk, also shared an update on his father's condition on social media.

He's going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

Law enforcement told TMZ that they got the call at 11:34am for the medical emergency.

It's unclear whether or not Odenkirk was conscious when he was transported in the ambulance.

Comedian Tim Heidecker and other fans have tweeted their support for the star after hearing the news.

I really need someone to tell me Bob Odenkirk is okay right now. — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) July 28, 2021

hopefully he was just dehydrated or something i cannot deal w a world in which bob odenkirk is experiencing suffering — Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) July 28, 2021

If anything bad happens to Bob Odenkirk, I will fight God. https://t.co/pEyqJFSlJu — Barbara VanDenburgh (@BabsVan) July 28, 2021

Let’s all please keep our Godfather @mrbobodenkirk in our thoughts tonight as it appears he’s in the hospital! Love you bob! — Join HEI Now (@timheidecker) July 28, 2021

A film and TV veteran who got his start on Saturday Night Live in 1987, Odenkirk is best known in recent years for playing the corrupt lawyer Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad, starring alongside Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in Breaking Bad. Photo / AMC

He later got his own spin-off show called Better Call Saul, which is currently filming is 6th and final season.

Odenkirk has been married to wife Naomi Yomtov since 1997, and the couple have two children together.