Blake Lively tells her daughters she is "royalty" when they give her attitude. Photo / Getty Images

Blake Lively has been dubbed the queen of the Upper East Side and queen of the Met Gala but it seems her daughters haven't received the memo.

The fashion icon who shares three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5 and Betty, 2, with her husband Ryan Reynolds recently spoke to Vogue where she hilariously revealed the one fashion look she uses to remind her daughters who's in charge.

While reflecting on her looks from 2005 to now for Vogue's Life in Looks segment, the former Gossip Girl star joked that her look from the 2018 Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination-themed Met Gala is the one she uses to prove to her daughters that she is "royalty".

"This is without a doubt my favourite look of all time," she said of the embellished burgundy gown paired with an eye-catching Lorraine Schwartz brass crown. "This is the Met Gala 2018, Versace dress. I get very involved in the design of the dresses, I don't know if it's just that I'm a Virgo or that I need a life."

"This is without a doubt my favourite look of all time," Blake Lively said of her 2018 Met Gala look. Photo / Getty Images

She went on to note the dress had a shorter train originally, but she requested they add an extra 2.5 metres and additional beading on the inside of the dress.

While gushing about her favourite look, the mother of three said: "It's something that when my kids are giving me attitude, I'm like, 'This is your mom'. I try to tell them that I'm real-life royalty and that they're lucky that I'm raising them," the actress laughed. "They don't buy it. They don't believe it."

The star is known for her eye-catching Met Gala gowns, and this year was no exception.

She arrived wearing a stunning pink strapless gown with gold accents swept into a huge bow at her waist.

The star is known for her eye-catching Met Gala gowns, and this year was no exception. Photo / Getty Images

In a sea of black and white outfits, Lively more than stood out. But there was more to the custom Atelier Versace dress than met the eye. Before she headed up the steps, Lively paused as her team rearranged her gown.

No one was prepared for what happened next as her dress was let down to reveal a stunning blue train, while she swapped her metallic pink gloves for matching baby blue ones.

No one was prepared for Blake Lively's Met Gala transformation. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking from the red carpet, Lively said the gown was a homage to New York City's architecture and to the Statue of Liberty.