Lively said she hoped sharing her own pictures would deter the 11 photographers waiting at her home. Photo / Instagram

Lively said she hoped sharing her own pictures would deter the 11 photographers waiting at her home. Photo / Instagram

Blake Lively has shared photos of her baby bump to Instagram while calling on the paparazzi waiting outside her home to leave her and her family alone.

News broke last week that the actor and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, were expecting their fourth child.

Lively has since shared photos showing off her growing baby bump to Instagram, saying she hoped that doing so would stop paparazzi trying to snap their own picture of her.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out," she wrote alongside the photos.

Lively then said she appreciated the news outlets who avoided using pictures of celebrities' children.

"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children.

"You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference."

The photos on Lively's Instagram show her with her husband and other family and friends, including pop star Taylor Swift.

Lively and Reynolds already have three daughters – James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.