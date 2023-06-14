Blackpink’s Jennie Kim has released a statement after she walked out mid-song during their sold-out concert in Melbourne.

Kim left fans of the K-pop girl group confused during a performance at Rod Laver Arena last weekend after bailing on the show only five songs into the concert.

The star posted an Instagram story apologizing to her Aussie fans.

“Dear Melbourne Blinks,” Jennie began her post. “I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show on Sunday. I’m doing my best to recover atm. Your understanding and support means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who came to your Melbourne show. Love you guys.”

In a clip recorded by a concertgoer at the Melbourne show, Kim was seen singing Lovesick Girls with the rest of the group prior to quickly fleeing the stage.

Ji-soo, Rosé and Lisa were left on-stage to perform the rest of the two-hour show as a trio.

the girls said that they will be performing the rest of the night without jennie. please rest and feel better jennie, we love you 🥺🤍 pic.twitter.com/P1Kjr5qHVM — 젠바🌹♥️ (@blackpinkbabo) June 11, 2023

“It seems that we will be proceeding with the rest of the show without Jennie,” Rosé later revealed to the crowd. “However, we will try our best to fill the stage up for you guys and give you the best night. In the meantime, our hearts will be with Jennie, supporting her.”

Jennie Kim didn’t appear at the soundcheck before the show, with Rosé confessing to fans that the fourth member of the girl band was “not feeling too well today … she thought it would be best if she rests up so she could be in a better condition for you tonight”.

YG entertainment, the band’s management, shared that Kim had been “unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition”.

“Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability.

“Jennie has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible.

Blackpink's Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards, Aug. 28, 2022. Photo / Getty Images

“We will do its utmost to support Jennie’s speedy recovery. We would like to ask for your understanding once again.”

The Melbourne show marks the group’s final leg of their 62-date tour, with their upcoming concerts taking place at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena this weekend.

Blackpink’s Australian leg of the tour has been much-anticipated, with both the K-pop group’s albums peaking at number two on the charts. Pink Venom also nabbed number one single in Australia last year.



