Bindi Irwin shares 'twinning' photos of herself and baby Grace: 'Like mama like daughter'

Bindi shared a sweet throwback snap of herself as a baby with her mum Terri. Photos / @bindisueirwin

Baby Grace Warrior looks just like her mum Bindi Irwin.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, shared a sweet photo of her 2-month-old daughter wrapped up in a towel after a bath on her Instagram page.

And alongside the adorable snap, she shared a throwback photo of herself in the same pose being held by her mum Terri Irwin.

"Baby Grace Warrior & Baby Bindi Sue," she captioned the photos. "Like mama like daughter. We both love our hoodie towels."

Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their baby daughter on their one-year wedding anniversary, March 25.

In May they celebrated two months with their baby girl, with Bindi writing on Instagram, "Two months old and our beautiful Grace Warrior is all smiles! She is the happiest little light in the world.

And when she first announced her baby's birth, she shared the meaning behind Grace's name and its tribute to her late dad Steve Irwin, who was killed at age 44 during a diving expedition off the Australian coast in September 2006.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," Bindi shared.

"Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."

She went on, "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

Bindi shared her approach to parenting back in February.

"I want to give our daughter the opportunity to experience as much as possible in the world to set her up for life," she said.

"The greatest gift my parents ever gave me was their unconditional love and support. They encouraged me to travel my own path while always being there to lend support if I needed it.

"I can't wait to experience the magic of the world all over again through her eyes," added Bindi.

"Watching her grow and find her own passions in life will be such a gift. My hope for her through life is that she follows her heart to do what she loves. She's going to be the most beautiful light in this world. It's a blessing that I'll get to support her on the journey that she chooses to take."