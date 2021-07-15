Bindi Irwin returns to social media, with adorable photo

Bindi Irwin has returned to social media with this adorable photo. Photo / Instagram

Bindi Irwin has returned to social media with this adorable photo. Photo / Instagram

Bindi Irwin has returned to social media after her mental health break, with brand new photos of her bub Grace Warrior.

On Wednesday, her husband Chandler Powell shared new photos of their 3-month-old daughter.

Powell, 24, and Irwin, 22, took turns holding their baby girl in the pictures while sitting at their kitchen table.

"Smiles over breakfast with this happy little light," Powell wrote.

Grace was seen wearing an adorable pair of koala pyjamas with a pink beanie in other photos.

Chandler and his daughter, Grace. Photo / Instagram

Powell recently shared an adorable video of Bindi singing all of the 50 states in America to Grace as she giggles.

"Sound on! Our little Grace Warrior learning about her dad's home country from her beautiful mama," he wrote in the caption.

"P.S. Bindi wanted to send a shoutout to New Hampshire! Grace's laugh was too adorable to remember every state!"

Powell was born in Florida and married the Australian wildlife conservationist in March 2020.

Bindi introduced Grace to some baby kangaroos. Photo / Instagram

He also documented Grace meeting some baby kangaroos at the zoo.

"Introducing our @australiazoo kangaroo joey to our human joey. Grace absolutely loved meeting the littlest roos with her mama," the proud dad wrote alongside the snapshot.

In June, Bindi put her grandfather Bob Irwin on blast after leaving him out of a Father's Day post about "the three most incredible fathers in my life".

When asked by a fan on Facebook why she hadn't included her grandfather – who is her late dad Steve's father – Bindi claimed he had caused her "enormous pain".

In the wake of the subsequent media storm, Bindi announced she would be "taking a break" from social media in the interest of preserving her mental health.