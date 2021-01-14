Bindi Irwin recreates parents' sweet baby bump photo: 'A very special moment'

Bindi shared a sweet snap recreating an old photo of her parents. Photo / Twitter

Bindi Irwin has shared a sweet pregnancy snap recreating a photo of her parents Steve and Terri pregnant with her brother Robert.

In the photo, she poses while husband Chandler Powell plants a kiss on her baby bump.

"Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love," Irwin wrote alongside the photo.

The photo recreated a maternity snap her parents posed for while they were expecting her little brother Robert, now 17.

In the photo, mum Terri Irwin stands while the late Steve Irwin and little Bindi kiss her stomach.

Fast forward a few years and Bindi showed off her own baby bump alongside husband Chandler Powell.

The TV personality and daughter of the late crocodile hunter Steve has shared details of her pregnancy with fans throughout her journey.

The photo shows Bindi and her father Steve posing with her mum when pregnant with her brother. Photo / Twitter

Late last year she shared footage from an ultrasound appointment on Instagram.

"Our beautiful daughter is the light of our lives. Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents. I can't wait for her to be here next year," she wrote in the caption.

The video showed her lying in the ultrasound room smiling as the camera reveals her baby daughter on screen during the scan.

Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/w7b9wAl5VO — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) January 14, 2021

"This is so exciting. Look at our daughter, she's so beautiful," she said.

Her husband Chandler Powell, 24, said in the background of the video, "Wow, you can see her heartbeat there. Oh my goodness, she is beautiful and very active."

She previously shared a snap on Instagram updating fans with her progress, saying, "Twenty weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick."