Bill Cosby planning comeback international comedy tour, book and documentary series

Bill Cosby has returned home from prison after the court ruled that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by an agreement his predecessor had made not to charge Cosby. Video / TVNZ

Bill Cosby isn't wasting any time following his release from jail, with revelations he is set to plan a comeback tour.

The 83-year-old hopes to perform standup in London's comedy clubs as part of an international comeback tour after his sexual assault conviction was overturned, his publicist says.

Cosby's representative Andrew Wyatt told TMZ the comedian was keen to hit the road and perform comedy, and a number of clubs were reportedly open to the idea of hosting.

Despite widespread backlash and outrage over his prison release, Wyatt said "the world wants to see Mr Cosby".

TMZ reported Cosby is also working on a five-part docuseries covering his life, legacy, trial and prison sentence.

His publicist claims Cosby will be sitting down to do an interview for the project.

Wyatt said they want to get Cosby on stage in the UK, US and Canada.

The comedian and actor was not overly concerned about hecklers, his publicist said, but his team did plan to screen audiences for "media insurrectionists ... who fuel hate".

Cosby also plans to work for criminal justice and prison reform, based on his own experiences.

Several other projects, including a book written by leading black writer Frederick Williams, and a documentary series by filmmaker Michelle Major are in the works.

Both the book and the five-part documentary series will include interviews with Cosby about his experiences with the legal system.

Cosby was nearly three years into a 10-year sentence for drugging and molesting women in 2004 when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled he did not receive a fair trial.

He was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era.

Comedian Bill Cosby is not worried about hecklers, his publicist said. Photo / AP

Justice David Wecht, writing for a split court, said Cosby had relied on the former district attorney's decision not to charge him when the comedian gave his potentially incriminating testimony in Constand's civil case.

The court called Cosby's arrest "an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was forgone for more than a decade".

The justices said overturning the conviction, and barring any further prosecution "is the only remedy that comports with society's reasonable expectations of its elected prosecutors and our criminal justice system".

"Mr Cosby should never have been prosecuted for these offences," said lawyer Jennifer Bonjean, who argued Cosby's appeal.

"District attorneys can't change it up simply because of their political motivation."

She said Cosby remained in excellent health, despite being legally blind.