Chris Hemsworth received some surprising news while filming his new Disney+ show. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth has received an unexpected health update.

The Australian-born actor is starring in the new Disney+ series, Limitless, which sees him take on six challenges testing his mind and body.

However, during filming, the star sat down with a longevity physician who shared some surprising news.

Fox News has reported the Thor: Love and Thunder star was told by Dr Peter Attia he is eight to 10 times more likely than the average person to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

“We’ve got every blood test one can get,” Attia tells Hemsworth, 39, in the show. “And you’ve got two copies of APOE4. A set from your mum and a set from your dad.”

The APOE4 gene is one that scientists know to have the strongest correlation to the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

Attia continued on to say, “It’s my belief that if we take every step possible, we can reduce your risk to that of anyone else.”

But Hemsworth was seemingly taken aback by the news and vulnerably shared that the idea of not being able to remember his life and experiences is his “biggest fear”.

“The idea that I won’t be able to remember the life I experienced, or my wife, my kids, is probably my biggest fear,” he shared.

The Thor actor - who shares three children, India, 10, and eight-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with his wife, actress Elsa Pataky - said he isn’t a stranger to the disease as he revealed his grandfather currently suffers from Alzheimer’s.

“He either doesn’t remember who we are, you know, his grandkids, but also even his own children, for years. It’s heartbreaking.”

Despite the news, Hemsworth continued on with his challenge for the episode which saw him memorising a hiking route without maps or additional aid.