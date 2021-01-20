Biden inauguration: Trump 'fuming' over A-listers set to perform

Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and Jon Bon Jovi are among the artists set to perform. Photo / AP

Donald Trump is reportedly fuming at the A-list line-up Joe Biden has assembled for his inauguration, with stars including Lady Gaga and J Lo set to attend.

It's a stark contrast to Trump's own inauguration, which saw the then-incoming President struggle to attract big stars.

The Washington Post reports that Trump is "particularly upset" that stars like his vocal critic Lady Gaga and Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks have been booked to perform or attend at Biden's inauguration.

Hanks is set to host a 90-minute inauguration special featuring performances from Gaga, Garth Brooks, Jennifer Lopez, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, and the Foo Fighters.

Long-dormant pop band The New Radicals will also reunite to play their 90s hit You Get What You Give.

Entertainers at Trump's 2016 inauguration included Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, DJ Ravidrums and The Piano Guys. Actor Jon Voight spoke at the event.

We'll liveblog all the celebrity action at the inauguration as it unfolds tonight – or rather, very early tomorrow morning.

Inauguration Day is on January 20, 2021 in the US, which is January 21 here in New Zealand.

Pre-inauguration festivities will begin at 9.30am (1.30am, January 21 AEDT) before opening remarks around 11.30am (3.30am AEDT) and the official swearing-in at midday (4am AEDT).

I am deeply honored to be joining @BidenInaugural on January 20 to sing the National Anthem and celebrate the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! 💙 pic.twitter.com/MfgcG3j4Aa — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 14, 2021

You can watch the inauguration live from 5am tomorrow on the Herald's website here.

Biden will be required to take an inaugural oath before assuming his duties and will deliver a public address. The President-elect and vice-president, Kamala Harris, will also give interviews.

Festivities are being scaled back, with public health measures including mandatory masks, temperature checks and social distancing in place. Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009 - when Joe Biden became Vice President - was attended by approximately two million people.

In contrast, the Biden-Harris team has announced that celebrations will be "extremely limited" in size, and viewing stands along the parade route have been dismantled.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald