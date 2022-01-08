Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy celebrates 10th birthday

Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California, Photo / Getty Images

Not even royal babies met a fanfare quite like Beyonce's first pregnancy.

The US pop star has a notoriously private marriage with rapper Jay Z, and the pair seldom give fans a glimpse inside their world unless it's through their music.

But in an ultra-public move, the now 40-year-old revealed she was expecting at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, showing off her bump at the end of her performance Love on Top.

Beyonce revealed she was pregnant at the 2011 MTV Awards. Photo / Getty Images

It became the show's most-watched broadcast in MTV history, and was listed in Guinness World Records for "most tweets per second recorded for a single event" on Twitter.

That child would be Blue Ivy Carter, who two days after her birth was dubbed by Time as "the most famous baby in the world".

Flash forward a decade and Blue is no longer a baby, having just celebrated her 10th birthday. Yes, Blue Ivy is now 10. Feeling old?

Your parents are not this cool. Photo / Getty Images

Beyonce's mother, 68-year-old Tina Knowles, posted a rare photo of Blue to honour her on her big day, saying it "felt like yesterday you came into the world running things."

"My beautiful talented and super smart granddaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today!," Tina posted on Instagram yesterday, with a photo of her and Blue at the beach.

"Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!!

"Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God blessed me the day you were born!"

Blue Ivy and her grandmother, Tina Knowles. Photo / Tina Knowles

And it seems Blue is already following in her famous parents' footsteps.

In 2020, she was featured on Beyonce's single Brown Skin Girl, which won her multiple accolades including an NAACP Image Award, and the BET Her Award, making her the youngest winner.

She also received a Grammy Award for Best Music Video for the same song, which earned her another Guinness World Record for being the youngest individually credited Grammy Award winner.