The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress was discharged from a LA emergency ward on Sunday. Photo / Getty Images

Tori Spelling has been released from hospital in a wheelchair and covered in bruises.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, 50, was discharged from a Los Angeles emergency ward on Sunday, August 20, hours after revealing to fans she had been there for four days suffering from a mystery illness.

In photos and video obtained on Monday, August 21 by Page Six, a casually dressed Spelling could be seen with bruising on her face and both arms as she was escorted to a black SUV in a wheelchair.

The outlet said she “appeared distraught and unsteady” and “needed assistance getting up from the wheelchair”.

Before being ushered into the back seat of the vehicle, she hugged one of a group of masked women who were with her, believed to be nurses.

The actress – who has been living in a motel and motorhome with her five children after apparently falling on hard times – updated her fans on her health woes on Sunday by posting an image on Instagram showing her in hospital with a drip attached to her arm.

Actress Tori Spelling revealed she had spent four days in hospital, due to a mystery illness. Photo / Instagram

She said in one of two captions on the snap – which also showed her patient wristband with an admission date of August 17: “Fourth day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much …”

Spelling added the message at the bottom of the picture: “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient and kind-to-the-core children, who remain positive no matter what comes our way.”

The actress’s hospitalisation came one day after she was spotted filming an unknown project in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

She was photographed looking polished on set in a red pantsuit styled with a black lace camisole.

Spelling started shooting weeks after she was snapped living in a motorhome on camping grounds in Ventura, California with her five children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and 6-month-old Beau.

Tori Spelling shared images of her family staying in a motorhome on Instagram. Photo / https://www.instagram.com/torispelling/

Before the move, Spelling and her children had moved into a $100-a-night (NZ$168-a-night) motel in LA to escape a toxic mould infestation at their family mansion which she said left her and her kids needing hospital treatment.

Spelling is rumoured to have split from her estranged husband Dean McDermott after the Due South actor, 56, said online in June following their 17 years of marriage: “It’s with great sadness and a very, very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”